Albert D Mason Inc. Has $647,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,168,000 after acquiring an additional 173,021 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,679,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,028,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after acquiring an additional 50,296 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,458,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,006,000 after acquiring an additional 38,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $336.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

