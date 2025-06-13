The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:PG opened at $163.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.95. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $382.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.