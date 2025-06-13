RMR Wealth Builders Has $1.81 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Intuit were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $2,290,419,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Intuit by 69,701.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,348,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,534 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intuit by 112,233.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,847 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Intuit by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,930,765,000 after purchasing an additional 771,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Intuit by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 620,559 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total value of $53,700,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,063,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total transaction of $26,118,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,017,164.28. The trade was a 45.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,408 shares of company stock valued at $213,441,865 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $766.21 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $773.45. The company has a market cap of $213.73 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $660.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $629.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target (up from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.33.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

