Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

