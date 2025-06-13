Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,025 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 26.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 48,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 975,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,163,000 after acquiring an additional 112,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, May Barnhard Investments LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $225,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average is $63.47. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $88.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

