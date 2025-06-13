Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 111.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.78.

Eaton Stock Up 1.3%

ETN opened at $330.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $15,593,423.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 489,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,490,880.92. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

