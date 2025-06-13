Hassell Wealth Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hassell Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,829,000 after acquiring an additional 48,075 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $83.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.66.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.