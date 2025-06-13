Thomasville National Bank Buys 664 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $330.09 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.40.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

