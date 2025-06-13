National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a 3.9% increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

National Fuel Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $7.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $84.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,030. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $729.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.81 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFG shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 220,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at $138,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

