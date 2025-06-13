Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 10,062 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,672,147,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,860 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,238,000 after acquiring an additional 994,882 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,630,000 after acquiring an additional 511,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.9% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 844,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,452,000 after acquiring an additional 486,396 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $212.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

