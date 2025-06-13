Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 87.99% from the stock’s current price.

SLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. 266,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,593. The company has a market cap of $385.13 million, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.23. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $670,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,344,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,062,701.07. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 502.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

