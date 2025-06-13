Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys Shares of 870 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,151,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,231 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $890,469,000 after purchasing an additional 164,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,585,000 after acquiring an additional 981,796 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $203.75 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $218.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.85.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

