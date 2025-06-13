Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Invests $3.05 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 52,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 29,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.13, for a total transaction of $760,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,033 shares in the company, valued at $314,166.29. The trade was a 70.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $75,500.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,260.96. This trade represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,681 shares of company stock worth $2,382,987 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. TD Cowen raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.21.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $324.79 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $328.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 65.99%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

