Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Down 63.3% in May

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the May 15th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 228,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EBKDY stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $42.13. 79,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,131. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $42.40.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.14). Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.1657 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.31%.

EBKDY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

