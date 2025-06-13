iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the May 15th total of 99,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 267,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.16. 10,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,575. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $49.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $572,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 99,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 62,013 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.