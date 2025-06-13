Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 441 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Crowley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Crowley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 111.8% in the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $176.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $208.70.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total value of $32,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,544.70. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,570 shares of company stock worth $32,003,532 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

