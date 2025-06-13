Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Update

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the May 15th total of 56,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Centrica Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,008. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Centrica has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $9.07.

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1402 per share. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CPYYY shares. Barclays cut shares of Centrica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Centrica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on CPYYY

Centrica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.