iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Short Interest Down 64.3% in May

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the May 15th total of 199,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.09. 11,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,606. The stock has a market cap of $199.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $69.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THD. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE grew its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,422,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

