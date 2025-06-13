Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $47.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Oxford Industries traded as low as $41.51 and last traded at $42.48, with a volume of 26482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.07.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oxford Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

In other news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,466. The trade was a 16.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of $632.13 million, a P/E ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.40.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $392.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.54 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.02%.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.