Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTC:BKKPF) Short Interest Down 62.8% in May

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTC:BKKPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the May 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Stock Performance

OTC:BKKPF remained flat at $4.31 during trading hours on Friday. Bangkok Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

