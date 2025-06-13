Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTC:BKKPF) Short Interest Down 62.8% in May

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTC:BKKPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the May 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Stock Performance
OTC:BKKPF remained flat at $4.31 during trading hours on Friday. Bangkok Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
