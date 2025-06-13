Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the May 15th total of 225,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMUF remained flat at $49.90 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.65. Elisa Oyj has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $49.90.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers data communication services, including fixed and mobile network subscriptions, supplementary digital services, cable-tv subscriptions, and entertainment services, as well as eBook services.

