Sky Investment Group LLC Has $4.06 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 80,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 79,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $279.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $316.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.63. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GD shares. William Blair cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus set a $295.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

