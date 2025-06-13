T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,994.78. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,923 shares of company stock worth $646,856. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ TROW opened at $94.58 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.60%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

