Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) is Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 2.5% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,435,280,000 after buying an additional 218,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,419 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,597 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,936,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,907,000 after purchasing an additional 340,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,406,452,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.27.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FI opened at $167.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.09. The stock has a market cap of $93.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $146.25 and a one year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

