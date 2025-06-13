GraniteShares Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $481.73 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $491.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 944.59, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,669,042. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $11,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 422,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,391,308. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,361 shares of company stock valued at $106,359,058 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

