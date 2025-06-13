Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.
Altria Group Price Performance
Shares of MO opened at $59.95 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.10.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
