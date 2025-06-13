Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $59.95 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.10.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

