Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,061,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,134,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $88.47 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

