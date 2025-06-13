Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 142 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $78,948,144. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total value of $30,566,289.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,421.70. The trade was a 98.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,156.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,215.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,262.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,113.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $996.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

