Streaming Stocks To Follow Now – June 10th

NVIDIA, Walt Disney, AppLovin, Spotify Technology, and Warner Bros. Discovery are the five Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares in companies that provide upfront financing to mining or energy producers in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed portion of their output (e.g., metals, oil or gas) at discounted, predetermined prices. This “streaming” financing model allows producers to reduce their capital costs and development risk, while investors gain exposure to production volumes and potential price appreciation without the operational responsibilities of a miner or producer. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.15. 100,204,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,612,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $153.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,204,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,167,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.70. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $213.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

AppLovin stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,883,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,432. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $525.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.78. The firm has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.93, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APP

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE SPOT traded down $7.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $691.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,550. The stock has a market cap of $141.51 billion, a PE ratio of 116.18 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $615.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.07. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $288.07 and a 52 week high of $717.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. 53,587,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,202,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WBD

Recommended Stories