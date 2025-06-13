Randolph Co Inc Has $26.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Randolph Co Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.1% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $233.45 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

