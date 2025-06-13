Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,339 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1,303.7% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,961 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,801,000 after buying an additional 465,273 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,802 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $4,054,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 21.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,544 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

NIKE Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $98.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.