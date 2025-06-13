Best Home Improvement Stocks To Watch Today – June 12th

Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Lowe’s Companies, and Wayfair are the five Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares in companies that design, manufacture, sell or install materials, tools and services used to renovate, repair or upgrade residential properties. They encompass hardware and home?goods retailers, building?materials and appliance manufacturers, tool and equipment makers, and renovation or installation service providers. Their performance is often tied to housing?market activity, consumer spending on DIY and remodeling projects, interest rates and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $94.91. 12,699,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,849,655. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.31 and its 200 day moving average is $94.01. Walmart has a 52 week low of $65.90 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $759.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.21 on Thursday, reaching $363.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,619. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.92. 3,551,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,091,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,721. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.50 and its 200-day moving average is $240.87. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

W stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.61. 1,851,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,780,758. Wayfair has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $62.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11.

