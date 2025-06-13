CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,339,555,000 after acquiring an additional 726,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSX by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,103,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,212 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,345,000 after purchasing an additional 299,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $780,194,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,507,000 after buying an additional 6,730,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

Shares of CSX opened at $32.39 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

