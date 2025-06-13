Opinicus Capital Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Opinicus Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,253 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 234,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,699,000 after buying an additional 138,751 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $6,459,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group set a $110.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Target stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.44.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

