Dodds Wealth LLC Sells 14,641 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Dodds Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.4% of Dodds Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,591,000 after purchasing an additional 370,503 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,644,000 after purchasing an additional 585,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,622,000 after purchasing an additional 227,202 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $299,211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,270,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,243,000 after purchasing an additional 79,954 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $90.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.97.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

