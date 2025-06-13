Martel Wealth Advisors Inc Buys 255,537 Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Martel Wealth Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Core Bond ETF makes up 20.9% of Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc owned 4.18% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $104,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,187,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,894,000 after purchasing an additional 451,370 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,251,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,620,000. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,767,000. Finally, Mills Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 162,752 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCRB opened at $76.89 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.82 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.71.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2946 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

