Lynch Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,013,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,881,000 after purchasing an additional 331,403 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $2,281,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE opened at $24.85 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

