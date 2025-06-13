Opinicus Capital Inc. Purchases 194 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Opinicus Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $197.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $208.39. The company has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a PE ratio of 111.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total transaction of $23,567,838.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,246 shares in the company, valued at $51,564,964.44. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $16,541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,543,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,132,981.56. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 789,736 shares of company stock worth $139,837,528. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

