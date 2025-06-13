Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,876. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total transaction of $26,883,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,101,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,667,570.10. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,354 shares of company stock worth $40,512,695 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $178.99 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $133.97 and a one year high of $180.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

