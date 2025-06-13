Bank Stocks To Consider – June 12th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and SoFi Technologies are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded banking institutions that represent partial ownership and entitle shareholders to a proportional claim on the bank’s earnings through dividends and capital gains. Their performance is driven by factors such as net interest margins, credit quality, regulatory changes, and overall economic conditions, making them a key indicator of financial?sector health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $533.27. 15,088,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,165,794. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $334.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $488.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $266.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,158,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,527,901. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $280.25.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

SOFI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.92. 49,420,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,583,678. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

