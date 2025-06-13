Bensler LLC Buys 3,338 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bensler LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,070,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1,100.8% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Broadcom by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,512.3% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,660,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $256.07 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $265.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

