Delta Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 1.6% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,856 shares of company stock worth $35,537,155. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

Chubb Stock Up 1.2%

CB opened at $289.10 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $251.42 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

