Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 8 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. trimmed its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,368.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,330.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,072.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,550.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,635.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,632.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.