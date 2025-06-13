Thomasville National Bank Has $863,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,799 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,736 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,777,000 after buying an additional 434,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,034,000 after buying an additional 3,589,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $90.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

