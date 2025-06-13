Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 900 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $302.93 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.88.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 price target (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

