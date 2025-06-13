Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Phillip R. Cabrera Acquires 2,360 Shares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) Director Phillip R. Cabrera acquired 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,010. The trade was a 147.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $103.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Separately, Hovde Group set a $32.00 price target on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BY. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 818.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 722,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,839,000 after buying an additional 643,628 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $9,599,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $7,791,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,848,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,609,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Recommended Stories

