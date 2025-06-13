Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 9,605 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.7% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,348,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $109.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $472.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.82.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

