Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $278.51 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.41 and a 52 week high of $282.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.49. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

