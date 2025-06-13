Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $331,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,031 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Level Private LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $203.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $29.03.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.