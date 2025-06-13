Short Interest in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMV) Decreases By 62.6%

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of AVMV stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $63.85. 267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,244. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average is $64.14. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $71.74. The company has a market capitalization of $185.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,441.2% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 103,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 99,553 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Team Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 74,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,202,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter.
Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF (AVMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US mid-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVMV was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.
See Also
